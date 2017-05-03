Popular plant sale returns

The Littlehampton Town Show committee will be holding its popular annual plant sale on Saturday.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome to pop in to Littlehampton Guide Hall, Duke Street, Littlehampton, from 10am to midday.

There will be the usual good-quality bedding and vegetable plants for sale, delicious homemade cakes, a large book stall, selection of bric-a-brac and tombola. Hot and cold refreshments will also be available.

Emily Hedditch, from the committee, said: “Plants sell out very quickly so arrive early to avoid disappointment. All of the money raised from the sale will help run the 2017 Littlehampton Town Show on September 9.

“Exhibitor schedules for the September town show will be available at the plant sale. Previous exhibitors will receive a copy in the post but all are welcome to come along and pick one up.

“Classes for this year include the ever popular flower, fruit and vegetable classes as well as children’s classes, domestic and handicraft classes and many more.

“As well as these individual classes there are the group classes for any organised group, club, organisation, group of friends or a family group to enter a combined effort exhibit.

“Don’t forget the build a full-sized scarecrow competition which can be entered by individuals, groups, adults or children. The more classes you enter the more chance you have of winning a prize or even a trophy, good luck.”