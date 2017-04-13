Stables open morning

Lavant House Stables welcomes families on Good Friday to give them an experience of horsey life.

The open day from 10am to 1pm offers a slice of equestrian and country living.

Manager Kelly Oliver said: “Our open mornings have always been hugely popular. They appeal to families who want to get outdoors, interact with animals and enjoy our beautiful setting.

“We aim to make everyone feel welcome but it’s our free range donkeys who are the real masters of that. The donkeys at Lavant House Stables, Friday and Diesel, are often up to mischief. They even have their own blog that follows their adventures as they roam freely around the premises every day.”

All the activities at the open morning are free, including pony rides for the children and the opportunity to pamper the animals at one of the pony parlours.

The tractor rides are hugely popular and the whole family can enjoy an aromatic walk through the bluebell-scented woodland.

There will also be an Easter treasure hunt, face painting and other fun events, with light refreshments available throughout the morning.

For more information visit www.lhstables.co.uk

