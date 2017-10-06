Ayckbourn Jnr offers Lewes play

Philip Ayckbourn, the son of playwright Sir Alan Ayckbourn, directs his own play Timeshare in Lewes this week.

The show is at Lewes Little Theatre from October 7-14 at 7.45pm with a matinee on Saturday, October 14 at 2.45pm.

Spokeswoman Kristy Howell said: “My partner Philip and I relocated here a couple of years ago and are enjoying our involvement with Lewes Little Theatre. It has an excellent cast – almost all professionally trained.

“Timeshare is a comedy about what is, what was, and what could've been – love, marriage and the chance to do it all again. Fifty-three-year-olds Eddie and Paula arrive at their Spanish timeshare apartment to discuss the future of their precarious marriage, following Eddie's infidelity. “Unbeknown to them, maintenance man Miguel's accident has opened a fissure in the time space continuum... an outlandish scenario which brings them face to face with their twenty-three-year-old selves who are at the property for the first time, and with a marriage proposal imminent! Should they change the course of the future?

“The premise provides scope for plenty of comedy and farce, while on a more serious note inviting the audience to imagine the what-if scenario of what they themselves would do if they had the chance to live their lives again.

“Phil's dad's trilogy The Norman Conquests is on at Chichester Festival Theatre, at the same time. Alan is coming to see ours and then taking us to see his!”

Tickets on https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/199811 or 01273 474826.