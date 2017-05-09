Calling past members of Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society!

Reunion planned for sapphire anniversary

Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society are preparing a trip down memory lane – and want to get in touch with past members for a reunion on May 20.

They are getting together a display of memorabilia – all sparked by a letter out of the blue.

Spokesman Billy Blanchard-Cooper explains: “Recently we received a letter from the family of one of our past members all the way from New Zealand, who on going through their late father’s albums found some photographs and press clippings going back to our 1955 show The Maid of the Mountains.

“They were successful in finding out how to contact us through our web site LMCS.Productions and we're sure they could see we are keen to maintain the society history and so sent these to us.

“This was a major help as it also enabled us to identify some previous unidentifiable photos that we had been given of the same production. We also received a phone call from a past member following the article that appeared in the Gazette and Worthing Herald featuring the history of our past pantomimes and was prompted to get in touch to share his collection of photographs and memorabilia and meet up with old friends.”

“Subsequently our chairman Chris Blanchard-Cooper took about exploring organising an event for past and present members to gather to share memories, memorabilia, photos and fill in gaps for the societies history. In doing, this he has discovered through photos and programmes, that our very first production of The Arcadians had an opening night on May 20 1952 at the Wick Hall, 65 years ago!

“Noting the date he quickly found out that the venue was available to hire the very same night as our first production all those years ago! So it is with great delight that LMCS is proud to announce it is hosting an anniversary tea party and reunion for its past and present members.”

Since setting the date Chris and Billy Blanchard-Cooper have been working extensively on the society archive history, organising many photos, press clippings and programmes that have been supplied by past members and their families and have updated the website with much of this material.

“For this our sapphire anniversary, we will be having a display of memorabilia and access to the web site and archive material so that members can reminisce and will be a great opportunity for members past and present to meet over a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

“The event is by invitation only, and as we do have not have contact for all of our past members we have been unable to make them aware. We would love to hear from anyone that was formerly connected with the society and would like to attend to get in touch with their details so we can send them an invite.

“We are encouraging everyone coming to bring along any programmes, photos, press clippings and memorabilia associated with the society and where possible would appreciate it if they could label them with any information they have and whether the items are to be donated to the LMCS archives or for us to borrow, scan and return.”

Anyone wanting to attend and would like an invitation sent should call Chris on 01903 718300 or email Admin@LMCS.Productions.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.