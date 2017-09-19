Chichester Speakers Festival this weekend

An impressive line-up has been assembled for the latest Chichester Speakers Festival including Kate Adie, Sir Malcolm Rifkind and Andy Hamilton.

Festival manager Marc Rattray said: “This year’s Chichester Speakers’ Festival, which takes place on September 22 and 23 at the Assembly Room, Chichester City Council, North Street, brings together some of the UK’s most interesting speakers for you to meet and question.”

The line-up includes:

• Kate Adie, the celebrated BBC foreign correspondent, speaking about the most influential books she has read. In her career, she has covered everything from the SAS’s rescue operation from the Iranian Embassy in 1980 to Miss World.

• Sir Malcolm Rifkind explaining his memoirs from 18 years as a minister.

• Lord Digby Jones, former Minister of State for UK trade and investment, explains how to ‘fix business’.

• Polly Toynbee and David Walker propose that austerity and the ‘attack on the state’ harms us all.

• Alan Johnson, former Home Secretary, tells the story of his extraordinary life.

• Andy Hamilton, who often appears on QI and Have I Got News for you, discusses his satirical novel The Star Witness.

• Jim Hoare, the founder of the British Embassy in North Korea, throws light on North Korean tactics and society.

• Spitfire pilot and writer Paul Beaver presents on the aeroplane’s story in and around Chichester, from the viewpoints of 65 people from pilots to politicians.

• Anabel Inge explains why some highly-educated Western women don the burqa and convert to Salafi Islam.

• Coline Covington, former chairman of the British Psychoanalytic Council, explains why people and societies do evil.

• Nicholas Rankin, former chief producer for BBC World Service, shows how Gibraltar was pivotal in Hitler’s defeat.

Tickets from www.chichesterspeakersfestival.com or from the booking line on 0333 666 3366. You can buy signed copies of their newly-published books on the day.

