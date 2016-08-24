Half A Sixpence stars perform at Chichester care home

Leading cast members from the musical comedy Half a Sixpence took time out from their critically-acclaimed run at Chichester Festival Theatre to perform at the city’s newest care home.

Charlie Stemp, who plays orphan and central character Arthur Kipps, was joined by fellow actors Emma Williams and Devon-Elise Johnson to entertain residents at nearby Wellington Grange with songs and stories from the show.

Halcyon McLaren, 95, said: “We were thrilled to have them here. It was just like they were on stage. We wish we could have given them a standing ovation but as many of us are wobbly on our feet we will settle for giving them one with our hearts.”

The exclusive performance was arranged under a partnership between CFT and family-owned Colten Care, which runs Wellington Grange.

The aim of the partnership is to bring interactive theatre experiences directly into the home, while offering residents, families and friends priority access to events and tickets at CFT.

Emily Hudson, activities organiser at Wellington Grange, said: “Theatre has been a big part of many of our residents’ lives. The Half A Sixpence visit was not only about giving those going to the show a sneak preview.

Residents and staff arrive at Chichester Festival Theatre to see Half a Sixpence

“It also meant that some residents who are unable to physically go the theatre could enjoy a version of their own with friends and family right here at Wellington Grange and with the real cast.”

Vicky Gregory, corporate manager at CFT, said: “The partnership with Wellington Grange is unique for us as a theatre.

“The Half A Sixpence visit was just the first of a number of bespoke events we are planning to create for the residents. The cast members were really excited about meeting them and performing.”

Half a Sixpence opened in Chichester in July and runs at CFT until Saturday, September 3.

Devon-Elise Johnson, who plays Ann Pornick, with resident Brigetta Reynolds, left, and Bunny Storrer

