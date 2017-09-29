REVIEW: The Wedding Singer, Kings Theatre, Portsmouth, until September 30

The Wedding Singer was brilliant when it played Southampton’s Mayflower back in April. It’s equally so all these months later – a tribute to the supreme talents of the cast and to the huge lift the show gives everyone, not least the performers themselves.

It is witty, it is engaging and it has got real heart – and not just Robbie Hart, the wedding singer of the title who gets dumped on his wedding day and slumps into grumpy cynicism, even – abandoning all his principles – going off to work instead for money-obsessed Wall Street trader Glen (Ray Quinn)

Jon Robyns is superb as Robbie, bright and optimistic and then suddenly surly and snarly. Fortunately there’s Julia – a lovely performance from Cassie Compton – to bring him back from the brink, even if she does seem intent on sleepwalking into her own emotional nightmare.

The characters are appealing, the music is great and the whole thing cracks along at pace on a deliciously-enjoyable night. Samuel Holmes as a Boy-George George in the supporting cast is outstanding, but maybe the memory that will linger longest is Ruth Madoc as rapping Grandma Rosie. Just wait for those somersaults!

