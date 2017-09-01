Theatre director's funeral confirmed

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for the late Julian Sluggett, co-director and producer for WemsFest and groups including Westbourne’s own Rogues & Vagabonds theatre company.

The funeral will be at the Oaks, Havant Crematorium, Barton Road on 1pm on Friday, September 15 and afterwards at The Stag’s Head, The Square, Westbourne. Family flowers only. Inquiries to Moore’s Funeral Directors, Southbourne.

Mr Sluggett died at King’s Lodge Nursing Home, Chidham, after prolonged illnesses including oesophageal cancer.

Mr Sluggett, who lived at Westbourne and was 72, was a passionate believer in the educational power of the theatre for young people. His own interest in theatre was sparked by the establishment of Chichester Festival Theatre.