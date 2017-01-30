Worthing musical theatre stalwart is mourned

Worthing Musical Theatre Company has lost one of its most loyal and conscientious members, Tony Hill who has passed away suddenly.

Company spokeswoman Sally McDonald said: “Tony became a member of the company in 1996, playing the part of Omar in Kismet. He has played a variety of roles over the last 20 years as well as being a highly-valued member of the chorus. As we all know, a good tenor is hard to come by.”

Tony

His credits with the company included Mr Sowerberry (Oliver!), Njegus (Merry Widow), King Gama (Princess Ida) and Styx (Orpheus in the Underworld).

“He also enjoyed the challenge of the more modern shows in recent years: Turkey (Honk) and Mr Pinky ( Hairspray), and his Mr Furlong, a tattooed and multi-pierced punk (Acorn Antiques), will never be forgotten.

“Tony was also well known in his home town of Worthing due to his tireless voluntary work with the Worthing Rotary Club. He had been a Rotarian for over 40 years and had received the Poor Harris Fellow recognition.

“Worthing Musical Theatre Co has been blessed over many years for Tony's dedicated involvement, and he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew this gentle, unassuming, talented man.

Tony

“The company's spring show Footloose, in which Tony was going to play the part of Choirmaster at the age of 81, will be dedicated to his memory.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.