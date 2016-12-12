DVD review: All Aboard! The Sleigh Ride (3 out of 5)

A reindeer pulls a sleigh across the Arctic landscape of northern Norway, as is the custom of the Sami reindeer herding tribe.

Along the old postal route, there is taiga birch forest, occasionally a tent and warming fires, snow, snow and more snow.

It’s -21.2 degrees.

The commentary is the sound of the reindeer’s bells and hooves crunching the snow, with a few words of encouragement from the traditionally dressed woman leading the magnicent creature.

It doesn’t sound like much of a subject for a two-hour DVD but All Aboard! The Sleigh Ride is actually mesmerising to watch - and perfect for Christmas time.

Filmed in Karasjok, Norway – 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle – the journey captures stunning scenery, normally not glimpsed by anyone other than the Sami.

It’s a time of permanent daylight and when the day reaches twilight the way is lit by a flaming torch carried by the traveller.

As reindeer and sleigh make their way along the route facts about the area, the Sami and the reindeer appear on the screen.

You learn quite a lot about these subjects, including how many words the Sami have for reindeer and snow.

It’s hard to believe there could be so many words for snow but then I guess the Sami don’t have too much to talk about.

I did find myself wondering what they were discussing as they sat by the fire.

Sleigh Ride is out now.

