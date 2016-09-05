DVD review: The Border

With migration such a topical issue, it’s a brave move to release a series based on a border patrol unit working on a key human trafficking area connecting Poland and Ukraine.

But that is just what Nordic Noir & Beyond has done with the six-part The Border, set in the stunning Bieszczady Mountains in Poland.

No sooner are we introduced to several characters than a bomb attack on a cabin leaves Captain Rebrow as the sole survivor.

Rebrow, having lost not only his friends but his girlfriend, becomes the main suspect and embarks on his own dangerous investigation both to prove his own innocence and get justice for those he has lost.

On the one hand the series looks at the different views of those in the unit and the area itself to the issue of human trafficking.

And it is remarkably balanced, showing both sympathy for those crossing the border and also the hostility they face as they enter areas with completely different cultures.

Then there is the crime drama, which unfolds at quite a pace and reveals characters with secrets to hide.

It’s a gripping and interesting watch - and there’s some stones left unturned ready for the next series.

The Border is released on September 5 by Nordic Noir & Beyond

