DVD review: The Legacy season 3

The Scandinavians have become known in recent years for their excellent thrillers and The Legacy puts them right up in the top league as far as family drama goes, too.

The story started in season one with an eccentric artist including in her inheritance a daughter, Signe, who had no idea she was related.

You might say the cat was among the pigeons.

In any family there would be drama but the Grønnegaards are all slightly off the wall in their various ways and had their own slant on the situation.

The first two seasons saw how they coped with their sister’s inclusion in the family unit and how the inheritance was to be divided.

The third (and sadly final) season sees a major event in the family that forces the four siblings to consider their future and whether they want to do good for the world and their community.

Meanwhile, Emil (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) takes centre stage. He has moved into the family home where he has become father to Thomas’ and Isa’s daughter Melody.

I have to give a special mention to Smilla My Dahl Hougaard, who plays Meloday. What an amazing child actor. I thought she must be related to the actor playing Emil as her relationship with him was so realistic.

Gro (Trine Dyrholm) is challenging herself and the thinking of the Art Centre bosses and Frederik (Carsten Bjørnlund), forced to split from his family, has become a success abroad but returns to his emotional self as the drama unfolds.

Signe (Marie Bach Hansen) has a vision to expand her farm. At first everything she touches is a success but things take a turn for the worse.

Every one of these actors captures their character brilliantly and they make the story captivating.

It was a sad day when I watched the final episode and had to say goodbye to the Grønnegaards.

The Legacy season 1-3 box set is out on Monday May 29 on DVD and Blu-ray and is out as a digital download through Nordic Noir & Beyond.