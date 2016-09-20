Starring role for Bognor dogs

Two dogs from Bognor Regis star in a television advert featured before primetime ITV show Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs.

Boots and Luna were chosen for Pets at Home’s new advertising campaign, promoting The Groom Room in an advert about pets and made by pets.

The retailer launched a search for real-life footage of pets last year and Sarah Wrightwick-Hotson entered a short video of her dogs’ antics.

Boots, a Jack Russell terrier cross and Luna, a cavalier cross, were selected from thousands of entries and aired at the launch of the new series on September 1. They were filmed on their first trip to the vets.

Sarah said: “I can’t believe that Boots and Luna have been chosen to star in the new Pets at Home campaign.”

She hoped the millions of people watching enjoyed the clip as much as she did.

Scott Jefferson, marketing director at Pets at Home, said: “This sponsorship ident has been created by us and our customers to celebrate the unique relationship UK pet owners have with their pets.

“This is the third year in a row we’ve partnered with For the Love of Dogs. It’s fantastic that pet owners get to continue sharing their pets’ antics with the nation.”

Since its launch in 2012, Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs has become a firm favourite with viewers, securing two National Television Awards and being BAFTA nominated in 2013.

