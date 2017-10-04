Strictly stars train in Chichester

Strictly Come Dancing stars Brendan Cole and Charlotte Hawkins trained at Chichester College yesterday ahead of their big performance this weekend.

Television presenter Charlotte is from Chichester and brought her professional dance partner to her home city to get in some vital training at the college sports centre.

Having made it through the first elimination week with a cha cha which scored them 12 points, the pair are putting in the hard yards to try to wow the judges and the millions of viewers who tune into the BBC 1 show.

After some criticism from the judges and fellow Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, Brendan leapt to Charlotte’s defence after the show, tweeting that they will ‘come back stronger’ for what will be movie week this Saturday and Sunday night.

Chichester College posted the pictures of the pair at the sports centre last night on Facebook, adding: “So good to see the lovely Brendan Cole & Charlotte Hawkins at the college today, fitting in some training ahead of Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing!

“Can’t wait to see the routine...Good luck guys!”

The dance partners outside the college. Picture Chichester College/Facebook

Meeting staff. Picture Chichester College/Facebook

