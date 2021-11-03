Artist and actor Rebecca Grant launches new art exhibition in Midhurst

Rebecca Grant - photo by steve ullathorne

Spokeswoman Melanie Pearson said: “Her previous work has sold all over the world including Paris, New York and London.

“Her late grandfather Raymond De Longueuil was a famous artist in the south of France from an 11th century town called Navarrenx at the foot of the Pyrenees. Raymond was the 12th Baron De Longueuil, whose mother, Ernestine Bowes Lyon, was first cousin to the Queen Mother.

“The de Longueuil line of barons originated from Rebecca’s ancestor Charles Le Moyne who administered the French part of Canada and was the only royal title appointed and recognised by Queen Victoria.

“Raymond had a passion for boats, yachts, docks and horizons and so Rebecca found herself setting sail towards this familiar path using mixed media – acrylic, coloured ink, gold leaf and coloured pencil.

“In her early years Rebecca was hand-picked by Prince Charles as one of 50 young British artists to commemorate his 50th birthday.

“The piece of work called Britain in its 21st Century was exhibited at Hampton Court Palace.

“More recently, she continued and updated this theme with a much larger piece.

“This collection is called The Yellow Brick Road Collection. Rebecca states that this is from depths of her mind in relation to the current world around her.

“Other awards include finalist in Young Artists Award presented by the Prince of Wales and finalist in Britain In Bloom Competition awarded by Princess Alexandra, exhibitions at Riverside Gallery Richmond, the Philippine Embassy London and in Navarrenx, South of France.

“As well as being an established artist in her own right, you may recognise Rebecca from various TV shows as an actress.”

She has appeared in Holby and Doctors.

“Rebecca has also announced two new acting roles.

“Rebecca stars as Nisha Baria in Showtrial, a five-part series for BBC’/World Productions. Nisha is a calm yet highly intelligent crown court lawyer in this hard-hitting legal drama alongside Tracey Ifeachor, Lolita Chakrabarti and James Frain.

“For the role she emulated her late grandfather laywer Ceferino Padua, a Harvard graduate who represented many poor communities in the Philippines.

“Rebecca also returns for the second season of Acorn TV’s production of Queens of Mystery, playing Natasha Young a highly strung, high maintenance forensic surgeon in this cozy yet dark comedy murder mystery.”