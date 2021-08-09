Bognor Regis Camera Club offer online August exhibition

BURY HILL POPPIES by Edwin Jones

Programme secretary Rob de Ruiter said: “Bognor Regis Camera Club’s annual exhibition, held in August at the Recital Hall in Sudley Road, is one of the highlights of the club’s year with a wide range of club members’ work on show. Sadly, in theses uncertain times, we have again made the decision this year to postpone the exhibition until next year.

“Instead, the committee under the direction of our chairman Bill Brooks, has planned an online, virtual exhibition of photographic work by the club’s members. This online exhibition will be available to view throughout the month of August via the Bognor Regis Camera Club web site at www.bognorregiscameraclub.org.

“Whilst Covid 19 restrictions have been in place, Bognor Regis Camera Club has continued to offer a complete programme of photographic and social events via the Zoom online platform thereby keeping members engaged and also attracting some new members.”

Visiting speakers, organised by programme secretary Rob, have been able to take advantage of the removal of distance limits by giving their talk via Zoom: “Throughout the time of restrictions an extensive programme of workshops has been provided every two weeks on Saturday mornings by club members generously sharing their skills via Zoom.