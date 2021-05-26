Free half-term art packs for children at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery

Photograph © Christopher Ison / Pallant House Gallery

Spokeswoman Sarah Jackson said: “Feed their imagination this half term when you visit Pallant House Gallery, one of Britain’s best modern art galleries. Entry for children under the age of 18 is always free and adults can get half price tickets when they visit with children this May half term (Saturday 29 May – Sunday 6 June 2021).

“Children will receive a free activity pack, jam-packed with activities, colouring pencils and their own sketchbook to help unleash their creativity.

“Families can come face to face with works of art created by some of the greatest artists of the 20th century, including Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Barbara Hepworth – all for half price. They will also receive a box containing a sketchbook, coloured pencils and seven activities, including the popular Pallant Bingo, that will entertain and inspire children both inside the Gallery and at home.

“Use the offer code “HALFTERM50” to get half price admission tickets when visiting with children this half term.