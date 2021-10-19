Museum of the Moon opens at Chichester Cathedral

Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram. Ely Cathedral, UK, 2019. Photo (c) James Billings

Measuring seven metres in diameter, the Museum of the Moon features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.

At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally-lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface.

The installation, which will be on display within the Cathedral’s Nave, is a fusion of lunar imagery and surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning Bristol-based composer Dan Jones.

Canon Chancellor of Chichester Cathedral, the Rev Daniel Inman said: “Over its lifetime, the Museum of the Moon is being presented in a number of different ways both indoors and outdoors so altering the experience and interpretation of the artwork.

“As it travels from place to place, it gathers new musical compositions and an ongoing collection of personal responses, stories and mythologies, as well as highlighting the latest moon science.

“The artwork will be accompanied by a programme of events, concerts and late-night openings, delivered by a variety of organisations, including the South Downs Planetarium, Chichester’s Novium Museum and the West Sussex Library Service, encouraging people far and wide to celebrate the night skies of Sussex.

“Activities for children and families will also be made available from October half-term.”

Daniel added: “We are thrilled finally to be hosting the Museum of the Moon, which was originally due to arrive at Chichester in 2020, but was delayed as a result of the pandemic. Chichester Cathedral has a rich history of showcasing and celebrating the visual arts and Luke Jerram’s work is incredibly striking. We warmly invite you to experience the artwork, and to come along to the various events and activities which are due to take place alongside it.

“Luke Jerram’s multidisciplinary practice involves the creation of sculptures, installations and live art projects.

“Living in the UK but working internationally for 19 years, Jerram has created a number of extraordinary art projects which have excited and inspired people around the globe.

“Jerram has a set of different narratives that make up his practice which are developing in parallel with one another.

“He is known worldwide for his large-scale public artworks.”