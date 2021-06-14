Exciting expansion at Screen and Film School, Brighton

Brighton Film Studios - mock-up of what the studio will look like when it launches in September

Spokesman Ben Gazey said: “Since opening its doors in 2006, the school has educated the next generation of industry professionals and established itself as one of the premier screen and film higher education centres in the UK.

“With a heavy emphasis on practical, hands-on study, Screen and Film School prides itself on state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated industry lecturers and central locations in the heart of one of the most exciting UK filmmaker cities, Brighton to train the next generation of filmmakers wishing to enter the film, TV and creative media industries.

“They focus on developing the technical, logistical and creative skills, industry connections and entrepreneurial mindset to excel in one of the fastest growing industries in the UK - film, television and screen.

“The school works closely with 100 industry partners to provide industry placements, industry mentors, live project briefs, world class masterclasses and job opportunities.”

Plans are shaping up nicely.

Ben said: “A year of celebrations kicks off with the incredible news that the school will soon be opening a new film lot in Brighton, which will provide students and alumni with industry standard facilities and equipment, ensuring their productions are of the highest quality.

“Set for launch in the new college year in September 2021, Screen and Film School’s Brighton Film Studios is an 11,000 square foot space that will feature two large-scale flexible film studios, two floors of tech storage, a green room with hair, make-up and costume facilities, a Mac editing suite plus a production meeting room and student lounge, all of which will bring students’ creative ideas and vision to life and allow for practical skills to be honed and mastered.

“It also provides the UK industry with a filming space in the creative hub of Brighton – the source of so much exciting and innovative UK content.”

College principal Itziar Leighton said: “We are immensely proud of our graduates who have achieved successful careers in this vibrant industry.

“We have searched long and hard for the appropriate film studio space that is worthy of our students and their aspirations.

“I am delighted to say we have now achieved this and look forward to the many productions which will be shot there. Screen and Film School’s Brighton Film Studios will become an asset to the city and hopefully encourage even more creative media productions in Brighton.

“This city played such an important part in the early development of filmmaking and cinematography in the 1890s, along with The Duke of York picture house operating since 1910.

“It’s only right we now have a film lot located in the heart of the city.”

“The launch and opening of the new Brighton Film Studios will become the first in a number of events across 2021 to celebrate Screen and Film School, Brighton’s 15th anniversary.”