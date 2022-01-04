The series follows decorative antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he travels around various locations in the UK and abroad on his quest to find and buy unusual objects with an interesting history.

Drew really visits everywhere - beautiful estates, old family businesses, barns and attic’s stuffed full of unwanted things, museums, factories, collectors and iconic religious sites buying all sorts along the way – from gorgeous country house furniture and railwayana to six foot 1980s disco balls and anything in-between.

Now in its 16th series and airing to over half a million people in the UK and millions more worldwide, this is a great opportunity to promote your business or home to a broad audience, sell a few items that perhaps you no longer need, make some money and celebrate the history and heritage of the UK.

Salvage Hunters, the well-loved and most watched Quest TV and Discovery Network show, is on the hunt for locations to film at in West and East Sussex area to feature in the upcoming series

If you think you fit the bill or know somebody that might then please do not hesitate to reach out and speak with a member of the Salvage Hunters team.