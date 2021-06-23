Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical heads to Eastbourne and Southampton

The original West End cast of BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL. Photo Credit Specular 3

The show, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, will be touring the UK and Ireland in 2021 and 2022, with performances beginning on September 11 2021 at Manchester Opera House. Tickets on sale now.

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London’s Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York’s City Centre in 2019. It won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated eight WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Producer Michael Cohl said: “We’ve all been through a lot these past 15 months and we now need a really good night out with friends and family. Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical will give you the most fun night you can have in the UK and Ireland. People will once again be able to dance and sing along to these great Steinman songs. This musical was Jim Steinman’s life-long dream, and he was incredibly proud of the love the show received from critics and audiences alike. This tour will be in memory of Jim.”

Songs include You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.