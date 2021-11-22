Brighton date for Series Three Tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Series Three Tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Spokeswoman Sarah Rhodes said: “Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, expect a night of endless extravaganza as all 12 queens from Series Three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK work their way across the country.

“And audiences in Brighton can witness the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of their favourite queens live on stage as the tour includes a date at Brighton Centre on Saturday, October 1.

“Tickets go on general sale from www.cuffeandtaylor.com at 10am Friday November 26.

“Acclaimed for their amazing production values, expect the unexpected in this glittering tour which will include Series Three finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and the media company behind Drag Race, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor, and follows the sold out The Official Series 2 Tour which is taking place throughout February next year.”

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to already be announcing RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour before we have even taken Series 2 on the road.

“Such was the demand for sales for the first tour when we announced it earlier this year that we have decided to get everything in place for the Series 3 tour now.