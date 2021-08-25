Fancy owning Matt Lucas’s jacket or Lenny Henry’s cardigan?

John Simm in his Macbeth jacket - pic by Manuel Harlan

Or perhaps Matt Lucas’s chequered suit jacket?

Chichester Festival Theatre is holding a pop-up costume sale.

A spokesman said: “CFT's very own Loz Tait, head of wardrobe and wigs, has cleared out the costume store and CFT is having a pop-up costume sale with all proceeds in aid of our Ageless work with the local community. Please be generous!

“If you fancy owning an iconic piece of theatre history or just bagging a bargain (prices from 50p!) then grab a friend, an empty shopping bag and come along to the Festival Theatre Foyer on Sunday, August 29 from 10am-1pm. We’ll be there with stacks of clothes, accessories and fabric to call your very own, and we can make you a tea or coffee on the day (donations very welcome).

“The CFT pop-up costume sale is part of our commitment to recycling and reducing waste and let’s face it, is just a great idea.”

You can buy jewellery, accessories and hats, shoes and suits, dresses, fabric and fat-suits, vintage uniforms (perfect for Revival) and much more...

“We have a selection of iconic costumes which will be sold to a minimum value by sealed bids. Please send your bids in below by midnight on Monday 30 August. All winners will be contacted Friday, September 3 at the latest to arrange payment for the item and confirm collection or delivery/postage charges. Please note any postage and packaging will be paid for by the customer.”

Visit https://www.cft.org.uk/cft-pop-up-costume-sale

Among the lots are:

Lenny Henry: Educating Rita, 2015: blue cardigan, large: starting bid, £50. Award-winning actor, TV presenter, comedian, singer and writer Lenny Henry made his Chichester debut in the role of the world-weary lecturer Frank in Educating Rita (2015). His theatre credits include The Comedy of Errors at the National Theatre and West End productions of Fences and Othello.

Lashana Lynch: Educating Rita, 2015: patterned jumper, size 12: starting bid, £50. Making her Chichester debut as Rita in Educating Rita (2015) alongside Lenny Henry, Lashana Lynch donned many fantastic outfits including this eye-catching jumper. Her credits include Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet at the National Theatre’s The Shed, as well as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Marvel’s 2019 film Captain Marvel and the upcoming instalment to the 007 collection, No Time To Die.

Samantha Spiro: The House They Grew Up In, 2017: patterned dress, chest 40" waist 32": starting bid, £50. On her return to Chichester Festival Theatre, Samantha Spiro starred as Peppy in the 2017 world premiere of The House They Grew Up In. Worn by Samantha, this patterned dress features a multitude of colours and represents Peppy’s eccentric appearance which set her apart from her neighbours. Samantha’s extensive list of credits stretches across the stage, film and television, with roles including Barbara Windsor in the BBC production Babs, Di and Viv and Rose (West End) and 2016 film Me Before You.

Dame Penelope Keith: Chalk Garden, 2018: purple dress, chest 38" waist 30": starting bid, £50. Awarding winning actress, Dame Penelope Keith made a return to Chichester to play Mrs St Maugham in The Chalk Garden. Reflecting the character of Mrs St Maugham, this purple dress is magnificently eccentric. No stranger to Chichester, Penelope has starred in The Apple Cart, The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Way of the World, Entertaining Angels and Mrs Pat, adding The Chalk Garden to her long line of successes including Oliver and BAFTA Awards and iconic roles in British sitcoms such as The Good Life.

James Nesbitt: This Is My Family, 2019: green waterproof jacket: starting bid, £50. Making his Chichester debut in This Is My Family (2019), James Nesbitt donned this green waterproof jacket in the production. Best known for his role in TV show Cold Feet, James has a distinguished career in TV and Film. Receiving 5 star reviews, the musical saw standing ovations with Nesbitt and company embodying the themes of family love and comedy.

John Simm: Macbeth, 2019: blue jacket: starting bid, £50. No stranger to the stage, John Simm made his Chichester debut in 2019 starring as the lead in Macbeth, alongside Dervla Kirwan, he wore this magnificent jacket. Most recently playing Detective Roy Grace in Grace, his recent credits also include Strangers, Collateral and Doctor Who on television and Pinter at the Pinter: Six, in the West End.

Caroline Quentin, Me and My Girl, 2018: jacket, chest 38": starting bid, £50. One of television’s most popular actors, Caroline Quentin, made her Chichester debut as the Duchess of Dene in Me and My Girl (2018). Known for series such as Men Behaving Badly, Jonathan Creek and Dickensian, she also has stage credits including The Hypocrite (RSC) and Relative Values (West End).

Alex Young, Me and My Girl, 2018: patterned blue and yellow dress, chest 38" waist 32": Starting bid, £50. Currently in South Pacific, Alex Young previously played Sally in Me and My Girl (2018). Adding the productions to her many musical theatre credits including, Follies (National Theatre), Carousel (ENO), Show Boat (West End/Sheffield) and Anything Goes (Sheffield Theatres). This dress features a blue and yellow pattern.

Josie Lawrence, Oklahoma!, 2019: blue dress, size 16: starting bid, £50. With stage works ranging from Shakespeare at the RSC and Shakespeare's Globe to The King and I in the West End, Josie Lawrence had her Chichester debut in Oklahoma! (2019). Amassing extensive television credits, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Humans and Outside Edge, are just some of her most popular works. As Aunt Eller, Josie wore this fabulous blue patterned dress, very fitting to the show and her character making it an iconic piece to any collection.