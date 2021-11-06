Yoga with a goat might just be your path to wellbeing...

Winter Wellbeing Festival

Singing for the Soul, Minerva Theatre, £5, November 10, 2pm. Join Katy Ellis for this 60-minute workshop where you will explore using your voice in a relaxed, non-judgemental environment. Learn a bit about vocal technique, breathing and posture as well as having fun and experiencing the joy of singing with others.

Studies show that singing can have many positive effects on mental wellbeing and singing should be accessible to everyone. This workshop is open to all abilities, even (and especially) those who only ever sing in the shower or believe they ‘can’t sing’.

Food & Mood, Minerva Theatre, £5, November 10, 6.30pm. Can certain foods boost your mood? Can you adapt your diet to make you happier? Join UK Harvest for an interactive education session to explore the relationship between the food you eat and how you feel. As a food rescue charity they will also discuss how we can help tackle the issue of food waste.

How to Build a Healthy Brain, Minerva Theatre, £5, November 12, 6.30pm. Whatever your age, having a healthy brain is the key to a happy and fulfilled life. We all know how to take care of our physical health, but we often feel powerless about what we can do to protect our mental wellbeing too. Join Kimberley Wilson, chartered psychologist and author of How to Build a Healthy Brain.

Her philosophy of Whole Body Mental Health is a comprehensive approach to mental health care, integrating evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle factors with psychological therapy.

Goga, Steven Pimlott Building, £10 (£5 Prologue tickets), November 13, 11am and 12.30pm. Hosted by Mucky Bucket Farm, this is an experience like no other, combining the benefits of yoga and their cute and cuddly pygmy goats. Escape modern day stresses and get that warm and fuzzy comfort from these adorable goats, all the while releasing the tension and tightness the body holds.

Sleep Matters, Minerva Theatre, £5, November 16, 6pm. Sleep is our body’s way of staying physically healthy and keeping our mind alert. This interactive workshop hosted by Chris Smethurst (co-director Institute of Education, Health and Social Sciences at the University of Chichester) will help you to understand why sleep is so important and help you to sleep better.

Zen Den – Gong Baths, Minerva Theatre, £5, November 17, 2.15pm and 4pm. Created by DJ Goldierocks, a certified sound therapist registered with the Complementary Medicine Association. The Gong has been used in various cultures as far back as 16,000 BC and is an excellent tool for meditation, deep relaxation and creating a heightened state of consciousness especially for people who struggle to meditate.

Knit and Natter, Festival Theatre Foyer, free, but booking is essential, November 18, 11am. CFT’s senior community and outreach manager Louise Rigglesford is an amateur knitter looking to gain tips, tricks and secrets of the craft in this drop-in Knit and Natter session. Bring your needles, patterns and current work-in-progress to this informal space, and meet with fellow knitting enthusiasts over a cup of tea and a biscuit or two. This session is free, but booking is essential.