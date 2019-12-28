Amazon delivery driver 'urinates' in disgusted Sussex couple's driveway

A shocked couple from Sussex have expressed their disgust after an Amazon delivery driver allegedly urinated in their driveway while dropping off a parcel.

On Friday, December 13, Tracey Krelle from Linnett Close, Littlehampton, opened the door to an Amazon employee who handed over a bottle of whiskey she had ordered as a Christmas present, while their colleague allegedly relieved himself up the side of the delivery van.

The alleged puddle of urine, as captured by the Krelles on CCTV

The 49-year-old said she heard a sound 'like running water': "I asked 'What is that noise? Has someone turned on a tap?'

"I then realised he'd done a wee, because he then got back into the van."

She said she was 'horrified, upset, disgusted and devastated' by the whole affair, adding: "The thought of someone doing that is just grim."

Her husband Matt had just dropped their teenage sons home from school when it happened, at around 3.15pm, so they witnessed the whole incident.

He said: "The kids were in the car with me and then I hear my 14-year-old saying 'it was all frothy'. I asked what he was talking about, and he said 'that man's wee - it was all frothy'."

An angry Matt got out and confronted the accused. He claimed they denied it happened at all.

The father-of-two said it 'beggared belief': "There was a great big puddle outside the house.

"I'm absolutely fuming. It was disgusting. Although the whiskey was in the usual Amazon box, my wife refused to touch it and we got rid of it."

The 49-year-old used 'the best part of a Fairy liquid bottle and a hose' to clean down the driveway, because 'there was a stain there'.

The couple reported the incident to Amazon, who sent employees to their house to view CCTV footage Matt had taken and gave them a Christmas hamper as an apology.

They also contacted Sussex Police. A force spokesman confirmed the details of what happened had been reported to them and said: "This incident has been reported to Amazon, which is dealing with it in accordance with its policies and procedures."

An Amazon spokesman said: "This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service providers.

"We are investigating and have been in direct communication with the customer."