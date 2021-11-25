Arun Vet Group has branches in Westergate, Storrington, Worthing, Pulborough and now Chichester.

The Chichester branch opened in September, filling a 'real niche' as the only 24-hour emergency animal hospital in the city.

The practice's 'state-of-the-art' facilities, including a labratory on site, quiet cat accomodation with speakers playing classical music, and a coffee machine for owners to use, have been curated to ensure the vet experience is as comfortable as it can be for both pets and owners.

Claire Bounds, clinical director at Arun Vet Group's Chichester practice, said: "We aim to make it a nice, inviting and relaxing space, not too clinical because I think both owners and animals can panic when it’s a bit too clinical.

"It doesn’t have to be a daunting experience for animal or owner."

