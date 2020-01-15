Birdham dealership Premier Motorhomes takes on new franchise

A Birdham-based motorhome dealership has taken on a franchise selling Auto-Sleepers motorhomes.

Premier Motorhomes sells motorhomes and campervans made by Dethleffs, Chausson, Auto-trail and Hymer, and has added British brand Auto-Sleepers to its offering.

The company said the move would ‘further complement our existing range of motorhomes’.

It comes after Premier’s Birdham premises has been refurbished, with indoor and outdoor show areas, eight-bay workshop area, customer waiting area and extensive parking.

A Premier Motorhomes spokesperson said: “Auto-Sleepers has nearly 60 years of experience in meeting the needs of customers who are looking for the best in British Built Motorhomes.

“Based at Willersey in the Cotswolds, they still take great pride in hand craftmanship and design expertise. Great time, care and effort go into the making of an Auto-Sleeper motorhome and it shows.

“The furniture, fittings and fitments are all of the highest quality, modern and stylish coupled with Quality and innovation, all hand built to offer many years of pleasure. And because their engineers use and live with their motorhomes, they know from experience what works and how to make the best use of every cubic centimetre of interior space. That’s why so many customers keep coming back.

“We are pleased to be expecting our first stock Auto-Sleeper in early February.”