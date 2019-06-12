Build-a-Bear’s Pay Your Age Day is coming back – but there will be a twist

Popular toy store Build-a-Bear is bringing back its Pay Your Age Day event.

However the retailer will be introducing strict new rules to avoid the chaos that occurred during last year’s version, which included huge queues at stores across the country, including at Churchill Square in Brighton.

The queues for Build A Bear at Churchill Square (Photograph: Helen Williams)

For the 2019 version of the Pay Your Age Day, Build-a-Bear Workshop is introducing a sweepstake system – so not all children will be able to take advantage of the deal.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is Pay Your Age Day?

Build-a-Bear will be spreading it out between June 24 and June 28 this year, instead of holding the event on one single day.

How can I take advantage of the deal?

Build-a-Bear has said it will be ‘offering an opportunity to enter a new prize draw for the chance to win a birthday party experience and have the chance to participate in a limited ticket offer event to Pay Your Age for a new furry friend’.

The retailer will be giving out more than 200,000 Pay Your Age limited tickets, which will entitle you to ‘make one furry friend per child present, limit two furry friends per ticket’.

You must enter the Count Your Candles sweepstake by midnight on June 16 – so four days from now – in order to be in with a chance to win a limited ticket.

In order to do that you must follow these three steps:

- Sign in to your Bonus Club account. If you’re not a Bonus Club Member, it’s free and easy to join.

- Complete the new Birthday Profile.

- Enter for a chance to receive a Pay Your Age ticket (valid select days June 24-28, 2019) or win a birthday party experience valued at £200.

You can find out more here

Additionally, ten Guests will win the Count Your Candles Prize Draw grand prize of a birthday party experience to use any time in the next 12 months valued up to £200.