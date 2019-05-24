Café company secures second Chichester site

A city centre café has announced it will be moving into a second site in the city next month.

The Real Eating Company announced the takeover of EAT in North Street in June.

EAT was recently bought by Pret A Manger which has begun turning many of the stores into 'Veggie Prets' across the country, but a spokesman for the café said Pret 'didn't need another store in Chichester'.

Helena Hudson, owner of the Real Eating Company said: “We love Chichester and after eight years in the city we’ve been on the look-out for the right place to complement our East Street

café for some time.

"We know the building has very fond memories for a lot of locals and as an independent and local business ourselves, we feel that we can give 78 North Street the love and attention it deserves.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming new and existing customers and really value the support that Chichester has given to an independent business like ours.”

The new site will employ eight people in the town and continue the ethos of sustainable packaging and using local wherever possible.

Existing EAT staff have been offered an interview for the new roles.

The Real Eating Company recently introduced 100 percent plant-based packaging including limited edition I LOVE Chichester compostable cups, which they said have been a 'huge success'.