Café gets planning permission for Chichester

A new café could fill an empty Chichester building after it was granted planning permission this week.

The application (19/02522/FUL) was for the change of use of the former Rider's Guild shop in Market Road from A1 (retail) to A3 (restaurants and cafés).

In correspondence between the district and city councils, the city council said: "No objection subject to appropriate materials and details of the shopfront being submitted."

In opposition to the plans were the Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee.

A spokesman said: "The committee objects to this application. This application is incomplete. It makes reference to 'minor alterations to shopfront' yet fully 50 per cent of will require to be replaced if the current recess is to be infilled.

"As such further details are required to enable proper assessment and conformance with the district council's guidelines on shopfront design."