Chichester bar to reopen following ‘technical issues’

A cocktail bar in Chichester is set to reopen after it was forced to temporarily close due to technical issues.

Bar 54 will welcome back customers to its premises in North Street tomorrow evening (Friday, November 29).

Customers arriving between 4pm and 8pm will be treated to a free glass of prosecco.

A spokesman said: “Set the festive season off with great tunes, friendly vibe and great cocktails!”

The bar first opened back in August of this year – read more here.

However it was forced to temporarily close its doors due to technical issues with its electrics, according to the spokesman.

