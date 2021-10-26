Chichester based estate agents scoop multiple awards

ESTAS Awards displayed at the NEXA Offices SUS-211026-153430001

Nexa Properties have been awarded several major awards at the ESTAS (Estate and Letting Agent Awards) awards ceremony on Friday (October 23).

The estate agent’s Southern offices were awarded the GOLD estate agent Southern, Sales best in county, Best local estate agency group gold and Best local group silver.

Recipients of the awards were based on customer reviews, and is a remarkable achievement for the young company as they competed with major national companies.

The company, which first opened its doors in Southsea, had their earlier branches form in Chichester and Bognor Regis.

Managing Director Neil Thorpe said: “After receiving Multiple nominations, we were delighted to attend the ESTAS, the most prestigious agency awards in the UK. Being our first ever nominations, we went in hopeful but unexpectant.

“To win four awards, one national and three regional, is a huge success story for our company.

“Four years ago we opened our doors to the estate agency world, we now have a large staff force mixed with an excellent culture.

“To receive recognition for our services, which are based upon our customer reviews, ensures that we are giving the customer that unique experience that is not only unrivalled locally but paramount to our services.

“The customer journey is at the forefront of what we are trying to achieve and I couldn’t be any prouder in receiving not only local recognition but national recognition too.

“To be recognised for this makes all the hard work worthwhile.”