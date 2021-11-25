Chichester BID is voted in for another five-year term

Chichester BID will be going into its third term from 1 April 2022 following the results of the latest ballot, which closed on Thursday November 18 2021 with a 70 'yes' vote from businesses.

During the next 5-year term, BID levy payers will be investing around £1.5m into the city centre towards initiatives including a Crime Partnership Reduction scheme, LoyalFree App and the Chichester Gift Card as well as much needed business support.

Other projects and services the BID aims to deliver include a year round events calendar to drive footfall into the city centre, PR and marketing campaigns, city rangers who help keep the streets and shops safer, the wonderful Christmas lights, flags, bunting and summer flower displays and a lobbying voice for business life in Chichester.

The BID team

The BID works closely with the District and City Councils along with other partners to deliver these services.

BID chairman, Derek Marsh, said: “This is a really pleasing result and the BID team and Board have worked hard to achieve it. The team are now focussed on delivering Christmas events and then the business plan for the next five year term.

"We learnt much during the ballot campaign about what is important to BID Levy Payers and they played an important part in developing the plan.

"The BID looks forward to working with the District and City Councils and other partners to make Chichester city centre an even better and more welcoming destination for shoppers, businesses and visitors.”

The BID team launched their Choose Chichester renewal campaign earlier this year, which included a thorough consultation phase and the development of a Business Plan with a vision for Chichester over the next 5 years. The three key strategic priorities that the BID will drive forward are Promoting Chichester, Delivering an Organised and Safer City and Creating

New Business Opportunities. Projects under these priorities include:

 Working with partners to increase green spaces, seating areas and meeting points to improve the city experience

 Working alongside the night time economy businesses to support their bounce back from last year’s lockdowns

 Improve crime reduction with an evolved Crime Reduction partnership, the continued presence of Rangers and a more effective relationship with local law enforcement

 Visually enhance the city with more floral displays throughout the summer and winter months

 Create innovative and footfall driving events and markets to complement the city traders

 Work in partnership with the local University and College to encourage top talent to remain in the city

 Proactively seek inward investment and match funding opportunities to encourage businesses into the city

Helen Marshall, vice chair and CEO of Chichester BID, said: “We are thrilled with this result. Thank you to all the city businesses that voted for us and who have supported myself and the team throughout our campaign.

"It is truly appreciated. We are so looking forward to implementing the new and exciting initiatives discussed in our Business Plan that will enable Chichester and its innovative businesses to thrive in our ever-changing city landscape.