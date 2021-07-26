Chichester BID launches tourism guides for visitors

The colourful guides, featuring beautiful photography, are each aimed at a different audience: families, couples and culture seekers.

The guides highlight pertinent places to visit and explore, shops to discover as well as bars and eateries to experience. Each guide is followed by a suggested two-day itinerary.

Helen Marshall CEO and vice chair of Chichester BID said: “We have created these wonderful Visitor Guides to help showcase all that the City of Chichester has to offer.

One of the 48-hour guides

"We want to put Chichester on the map as a year-round, must visit city break destination.

"With two hotels and numerous other accommodation options either in the city centre or within walking distance, the guides will help visitors spend the most wonderfully relaxing and fulfilling 48 hours in Chichester.”

The guides have been created in a digital format so they can be viewed on screen or downloaded and printed.

The publication of the guides coincides with the upcoming launch of Chichester Buzz, the BID’s new fully searchable online platform to help visitors find and support businesses in the city centre.

The directory will launch at the end of July with independents but by autumn will include businesses across all sectors.

Helen Marshall added: “We are so excited to be launching the guides and Chichester Buzz, the aim of both is to showcase our wonderful businesses and all that the city centre has to offer.

"Hopefully these resources will ensure shoppers, locals and holiday makers can get the most out of their visit to the city centre and encourage them to keep coming back to discover new favourite shops, eateries or places of interest.”

The guides can be found on the Chichester BID website and will be promoted by local businesses and partners including The Great Sussex Way, Love Chichester and The Chichester Chamber of Commerce and Industry.