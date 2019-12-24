Chichester BID tells of fantastic feedback over Christmas period

Chichester has been described as a 'hub of festivities' over the last few weeks as a number of festive events gripped the city.

Chichester's Business Improvement District (BID) said the city has boasted a full programme of activities aimed to encourage visitors and shoppers into the city centre.

From the elf trail, late night shopping and window display competition to a virtual advent calendar of daily offers and giveaways, Chichester BID has received a fantastic response to this year’s planned programme.

Visitors have been soaking up the festive atmosphere of the city centre and admiring the many shops that entered Chichester BID’s Christmas Window Competition.

Judged on November 23 by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, nearly 30 city centre businesses took part, helping make Chichester look especially festive this year.

A People’s Choice award was also organised, encouraging members of the public to vote for their favourite window display.

The shops with the most public votes were Winter’s Moon and Gnarly Tree Clothing for the Independents and Between The Lines for the Medium/Large Retailer category.

This year’s elf trail was another popular addition to the programme for local families, with over 220 entries in total. Participants took part in a free trail around the city to discover the hidden elves for a chance to win some fabulous prizes.

Families and shoppers were also treated to festive on-street entertainment throughout December with the return of the popular living snow globe, brass Santa’s and lost elves.

Jeanette Hockley of Chichester BID, commented: “There has been a wonderful festive atmosphere in the city centre this year. We’ve had fantastic feedback on the lights and the individual window displays that have been created by city centre businesses, all of which help to create a warm and welcoming scene for visitors and shoppers.

"We would like to thank everyone who has taken part in the festivities and enjoyed everything that our city has to offer at this special time of year.”