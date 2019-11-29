Chichester business owner opens new store

Chichester’s newest store opened its doors this afternoon (Friday, November 29).

Stephen Lawrence Elsom has opened The Establishment in St Martin’s Street at the site previously used by Humberts Estate Agents.

The businessman also owns a menswear store called Stephen Lawrence a few doors down.

Stephen said: “We opened for business at 3.30pm this afternoon.

“We are really pleased to finally be open.”

The new store was due to open yesterday but a delay in stock delivery pushed it back a day, Stephen said.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: “We have run Stephen Lawrence for 25 years. It’s been fantastic and we’ve gone from strength to strength. It is a great success story.

“However, we have such little space in the current building and I just want to expand.

“There are so many young guys who come in but we are a little bit too pricey for them and I haven’t got the space here to do what I want to do.

“This is more commercially priced and more quirky. We will sell Peaky Blinders style suits as well as kids suits.”

Stephen said the new store, in the ‘big family business’, will be run by his wife Jameela, and son Guy, alongside one other member of staff, Ali Andrews.

He added: “My son wanted to get involved, allowing us to expand in to a bigger space so we can do what we want to do properly. We’ve got such a good customer base.”

Guy said the new shop will offer a ‘slightly more commercial type’ of clothing but the ‘experience and finesse will still be the same’.

Have you read?: Thieves break into Bosham church and steal charity boxes

Swans shot in Chichester - Here’s why this is against the law

These are the Chichester roads where gritting is being stopped