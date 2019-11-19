Chichester business owner set to open new store

A 'quirky' menswear store is set to open its doors in Chichester.

Stephen Lawrence Elsom is set to open The Establishment at 3 St Peters — the site previously used by Humberts Estate Agents.

The businessman also owns a menswear store called Stephen Lawrence a few doors down in St Martin's Street. The Stephen Lawrence ladies store, directly opposite, was sold to new owners five years ago.

He said: "We have run Stephen Lawrence for 25 years. It's been fantastic and we've gone from strength to strength. It is a great success story.

"However, we have such little space in the current building and I just want to expand.

"There are so many young guys who come in but we are a little bit too pricey for them and I haven't got the space here to do what I want to do.

"This is more commercially priced and more quirky. We will sell Peaky Blinders style suits as well as kids suits."

Stephen said the new store, in the 'big family business', will be run by his wife Jameela, and son Guy, alongside one other member of staff, Ali Andrews.

He added: "My son wanted to get involved, allowing us to expand in to a bigger space so we can do what we want to do properly. We've got such a good customer base.

"The shop needs to be filled and is covered in paper at the moment but the plan is for it to open next Thursday (November 28)."

Guy said the new shop will offer a 'slightly more commercial type' of clothing but the 'experience and finesse will still be the same'.

