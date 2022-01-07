Chichester businesses urged to go ‘ShopAppy’

Businesses are being urged to 'ShopAppy' this year. Stock image.

Chichester District Council has partnered with ShopAppy - an online shopping platform that you can use to browse products and services from small businesses across the district and pay for them online or in store.

You can browse, book, buy, collect or get a convenient home delivery from numerous independent shops and businesses across the area with one simple checkout.

ShopAppy is being used across the country with great success for independent businesses. Chichester District Council is using Government Additional Restrictions Grant funding to enable Chichester District businesses to be part of the ShopAppy platform.

Councillor Tony Dignum, Cabinet member for Growth, Place and Regeneration at Chichester District Council, said: “Many people shop online so we need to consider how we use this method of purchasing to drive people back to the businesses on our high streets.

“Through ShopAppy, local independent businesses promote their goods and services, sell online, and even encourage people to click and collect. It means if shoppers are going to make a purchase online, they can make that purchase from an independent business within our district and know that the money they have spent will go back into the local economy.”

Data from ShopAppy has shown that subscribers have seen a big uptick in additional sales with the click and collect service it offers.

“When opting for the click and collect service, many customers have a look around the shop when they pick up their goods and make secondary purchases,” adds Tony.

“Once in the high street, they may want to meet a friend for coffee - meaning another local business will benefit. It’s all about the additional sales it can bring by encouraging footfall, even if people are shopping online.

“This is yet another enhancement we are offering to help give a welcome boost to our local businesses and to encourage people to shop locally.”

The platform is not just available to shops. ShopAppy.com can help services, trades, B2B businesses, restaurants, pop-ups, entertainers and market stalls with bookings, click and collect, home delivery and they can even host virtual events such as fairs.

The ShopAppy team is in the process of setting up individual websites for Chichester, Midhurst, Selsey, East Wittering and Petworth which will be linked to the overall website for Chichester District.

Businesses can express an interest now and full training will be given to all those who wish to join the ShopAppy platform.

Dr Jackie Mulligan, the founder of ShopAppy, said: “Thanks to Chichester District Council, ShopAppy is now free for shops and businesses to join.

“Once registered, businesses can quickly populate their own mini-site with goods and services on their town’s page at no cost.

“Businesses are being invited to register now on shopappy.com/vendor. Assistance is provided by the ShopAppy.com team to help those new to technology.”