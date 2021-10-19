Barnardo's long term employees Lorena Whiting and Audrey Groom celebrate the new store opening. SUS-211019-145720001

The charity, which aims to help and protect children through a variety of services, moved from South Street to North Street and has recently celebrated 25 of trading in Chichester.

Kay Fisher, who runs the store with her daughter Eve believes that the work of her dedicated volunteers has given the shop its success.

She said: “We have absolutely loved working in Chichester for the last 25 years and for the wonderful support of all our loyal customers.

“Our move to North Street will see a bigger and better store and we are easy to find next to Marks and Spencers Ladies.

“Our amazing volunteers are the backbone of our store and we cannot believe some have been with us from the start.”

Audrey Groom, who has been a volunteer since it opened, explained her love for working at Barnardo’s and said “My husband was in a London Children’s Home until he left school and I felt that I wanted to give something back to young people in care.

“I have enjoyed these years with lovely, friendly people to work with.”

Lorena Whiting, another volunteer who has been there since the start, said: “I cannot believe so many years have passed fulfilling my weekly afternoon slot, mainly operating the till as well as pricing books and bric-a-brac.

“Throughout the years Kay and Eve have created a calm and enjoyable working environment.

“After an 18-month gap due to covid and a hip replacement, I am looking forward to getting back to the ‘new’ normal.”