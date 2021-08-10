Chichester city centre shoe shop to close

Russell and Bromley, by the Market Cross, made the announcement earlier this week.

A sign in the shop's window said it has had to close 'due to unforseen circumstances' and apologised for the inconvenience.

In a statement made online, a spokesman for the shoe shop confirmed it would be closing its doors for the last time.

Chichester Market Cross

"We're moving on.... We're sorry to tell you that our Chichester store is closing its doors.

"We've loved being your go-to shoe shopping destination in Chichester, but our range of luxury shoes and accessories is still waiting to be explored online today.

"If you're looking to see our latest styles in store, please visit our store locator to find your nearest store location."