Chichester city centre store closes

A shop in the centre of Chichester has closed its doors for the last time.

Vape shop Totally Wicked in Crane Street has closed down leaving two shops in Worthing and Shoreham.

A sign in the shop window and a sign from competitors Vapestore

A sign in the shop's window reads: "With regret this store is now closed. We'd like to thank all our customers for their support.

"Hope to see you in our other stores in Worthing and Shoreham.

"Thanks and best wishes, Karl and Matt."

Competitors Vapestore in East Street posted opening times in the window.

There are now three Vape shops in the city.