Chichester clothing shop looks to sell alcohol

Dartagnan Menswear in North Street has applied for a license to sell alcohol on site (21/00501/LAPRE).

The plan show a proposed new shop layout with a bar and 'bar area' towards the back of the building.

North Street Chichester

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was approached for consultation and gave no objection.

In a letter, inspecting officer Kerry Armstrong said: "The fire authority has no objection to the application for a premises licence in respect of the above premises.

"The applicant should be advised that current fire legislation requires an employer or other responsible person to carry out a regular review of their fire risk assessment and as a result of changes to the workplace, revise the fire safety arrangements to reduce any increased risk.

"Should you require any further advice or assistance please do not hesitate to contact the fire safety team at the above address."