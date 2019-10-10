Chichester fish and chip shop goes plastic free

The owner of a Chichester fish and chip shop has urged fast food outlets to move away from single-use plastics after he made the change.

Andy Marcou owns Andy's Fish Bar in St Pancras and said: "Up until now, everything has been polystyrene based products but that's something we would like to get away from."

Andy said the move away from the single use plastics is coming at a 'much bigger' cost to his business.

Plastic bags used to cost Andy £10 for 1,000 bags. He now pays £17 for 750. The upside is now the bags are now degradable.

He added: "There has also been a big push to ask people to bring their own bags in or pay 10p for one of ours. A lot of my customers are regulars and lots are bringing their bags now.

"It's great for the environment — If little Andy's can make a difference, imagine if every shop in Chichester did — what a difference that would make. We can all have an impact, even at a personal level so I think it is important.

"Everyone must be doing something."

Andy urged other fast food outlets to follow suit in moving from plastic bags and polystyrene boxes.