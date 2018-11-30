Chichester ice rink: opening party attendees praise Christmas attraction

Chichester's Christmas ice rink is now officially open after a launch party this evening.

Priory Park’s new festive addition has become the talk of the city.

Attendees of the launch party were raving about the rink's successful opening and as ‘something Chichester has been crying out for.’

Lavant mum, Jess Youngs, said: “I think that it is just brilliant that the application was granted and that it is here.

“I am just enjoying some lovely mulled wine and I just can’t wait to get on the ice rink. I think they’ve just done a fantastic job.”

Another of the attendees said: “[It is] quite amazing how all of this has happened in ten days.

“[I think] it is great for the children and also just as great for Chichester.”

Hambrook resident, Annabel Smith said: “Considering what little time they’ve had, it just looks incredible.

“They’ve got it just right, catering for everyone. They’ve got a few food stalls, not too many, a soft play and a cafe.

“Especially in the evening, [it is] very romantic and very festive and it is such a lovely atmosphere.

“It is something Chichester has been crying out for.”

The ice rink will be officially open to the public tomorrow (December 1) until January 6.

Opening hours are from 10am, ending at 8.30pm Monday to Thursday and 10.30pm from Friday to Sunday.

Extended opening hours are planned on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

On Christmas Eve, the rink is is permitted to be open from 10am to 11:30pm. On New Year’s Eve the rink is licensed to be open until 1am on New Year’s Day. Hours may be less than those that have been licensed.

Further details at www.chice.uk