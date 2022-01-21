Chichester Jack Wills to close

Jack Wills in Chichester will close next month, it has been announced.

The iconic North Street building was sold in 2020 for £1.45m but now signs have appeared in the windows of the shop announcing that it will close next month.

All stock has been reduced to clear following the announcement.

In 2020 plans turn the building into and office building were approved.

