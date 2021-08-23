Chichester loses second South Street retailer this month
A second South Street retailer has shut its doors in Chichester this month.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:01 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:02 pm
Chesca, in South Street, has now closed its doors for the last time.
The women's fashion retailer has been reportedly closing down in the 'past few weeks' but according to the company's website, the Chichester store has now shut for good.
The store is the second business to leave South Street this month after Russell and Bromley closed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.