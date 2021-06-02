Chichester pubs face staffing shortage

Following a difficult year for the industry, businesses in hospitality are now facing a staff shortage which is piling on yet more pressure to staff.

Emily Rudd, manager of the Park Tavern in Priory Road, said: “It’s been difficult because there is only so much you can advertise on your own Facebook page or on job sites.

“It’s because everywhere is looking for staff and there is competition.

Emily Rudd, manager of the Park Tavern in Priory Road.

“[Before the pandemic] we were fully staffed and had a small team, two full time and two part time, and we all went into the lockdown having been furloughed.”

Thankfully for Emily most of the team returned to work once restrictions began to ease but the pub is still on the hunt for a full-time chef.

“I love my job and I personally think that such a big part of working in the hospitality industry is the enjoyment of it.

“It’s hard work but it is a really fun job but the first time we came back to the bar, we were doing two or three times as much work with all the Covid guidelines.

“I think people thought, ‘my job’s really changed, it’s not just being a bartender any more - it’s harder’, and I think some people have gone off it because it has taken some of the fun out of it. I think lots of people will feel that way.

“There are so many more hurdles.”

She added: “I imagine that there won’t be so many [restrictions] coming up to the end of June and we will hopefully get more people looking to come back then but I know from going around town and talking to friends that work in the pubs and restaurants that everyone is dealing with it.”

Despite the struggles, Emily and the team at the Park Tavern ‘remain optimistic’.

“We are still so happy to be back and glad to be working and getting back into a routine.