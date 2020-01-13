Chichester restaurant shuts down

A Chichester restaurant served its customers for the last time over the weekend.

South Island, which served Chinese and English food at 1A Adelaide Road, closed its doors on Saturday (January 11).

South Island closed down over the weekend

The owners informed its customers by putting a sign on the door, which read: "Closing down as from today."

The news comes two weeks after a family pub in Halnakar closed after 17 years.

Meanwhile, an application has been submitted for a restaurant to move into the former Barclays bank in Selsey. Read more here

What do you think about the closure of South Island? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page.

Have you read?: Plans for new health and wellbeing centre in Chichester refused