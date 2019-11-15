Chichester's latest Co-op opens

The latest addition to Chichester's East Street has opened it's doors today (Friday November 15).

Co-op have opened its newest store in Chichester this morning.

The 2,500 sq.ft. store will run on 100 per cent renewable electricity and will offer a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, meal ideas, ready-to-go hot food, award-winning wines and essentials along with an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee machine, cash machine, self-scan tills and PayPoint.

The store will open from 7am to 10pm daily.

The store is in the site where Multiyork furniture used to be before its closure two years ago.

Read our original story here: New Chichester Co-op announces opening date