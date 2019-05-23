Chichester's 'Mumpreneurs' and the importance of networking

A networking group aimed at mums in business re-launched today with an aim of backing small businesses.

Thirty one business owners came together at Wildwood restaurant in South Street to help each other with advice, support and contacts.

From the left: Former Chichester branch manager Dawn Gracie; Emsworth and Havant manager Emma; the new Chichester branch manager Liz Ranger; and Southampton Branch manager Jeannette.

The meeting was the first since the branches management changed.

Liz Ranger, who now manages the Chichester branch of Mumpreneurs outlined the importance of the group to some business owners.

She said: "I think it's important for businesses to meet and be inspired and from each other.

"It's not just for mums — It's just a really good opportunity to promote your business but also support each others businesses."

Mumpreneurs is made of 16 groups stretching the south coast from Eastbourne to Southampton with nine in Sussex. Members pay £16 per year for their membership which allows them access to any of the meetings.

Julia Kirby runs her own trans-generational healing company The Felt Space and has been a member for one-and-a-half years. "I had had a bit of a dip. I have put so much in and nothing was coming back," she said.

One challenge Julia was facing was explaining her work to others. Mumpreneurs has given her the chance to explain her work in more detail and learn to promote her business in new ways.

"It is giving me a platform and a challenge at my monthly meetings."

Dawn Gracie, who had managed the Chichester branch before wished Liz Ranger the 'best of luck' with managing the branch. "I started this group in 2011 and it went from strength to strength and it was the right time to hand it over [to Liz]."

